Information campaign for Maltese in the UK planned, as Brexit draws closer

The government will soon be launching an information campaign targeted at Maltese citizens living in the United Kingdom, as the date for Brexit draws closer, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said.

The campaign aims to raise people’s awareness on how they can apply for settled status in the UK, and on any documents they might need for this.

Abela was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP David Stellini, who asked whether Maltese migrant living in the UK, numbering some 33,000, had any chances of encountering the same issues currently affecting Afro-Carribean migrants in the Windrush scandal.

The ongoing Windrush scandal has seen many Afro-Carribean migrants - who had lived in the UK for many years, having migrated there after World War II - being asked to prove their right to remain in the country, or risk being deported.

Abela said the government had not received any information that any Maltese in Britain had encountered problems related to Windrush, however.

“We do not expect any Maltese in the UK to have any trouble,” he added.

The projected date for Britain to leave the European Union is 29 March next year.

