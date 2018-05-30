[WATCH] Waste separation laws and fines only way of reaching recycling targets - Jose Herrera

Although the government had been highlighting the importance of separating waste at source for years, it has now become necessary to introduce this as a legal requirement to ensure that European-level recycling targets are met, Environment Minister Jose Herrera said.

Starting in September, households and businesses all around Malta will be required to separate their organic waste, and this will be collected in a special bag, separately.

Asked whether he felt people were prepared for this change, Herrera said that they would “never be ready enough.”

“I think there might be some teething problems at first, but once there is a deterrent in place - in the form of enforcement and the respective fines - the concept will slowly be implemented.

“We are investing millions in education programmes to inform people about the matter, but we also need a legislative framework. We’ve just started putting forward the first proposals in this regard,” he said.

“Whether we want it or not, this is what we have to do, or else we won’t meet European Union targets.”

Herrera noted that although a waste incinerator will be in operation in the future, this will only solve 40% of the litter problem, with the rest, 60%, having to be recycled, according to EU directives.

“Local councils will have an important role here,” he added, “We are discussing better ways of waste collection and of enforcing the rules for separation at source. We are also entertaining the idea that waste can be collected on a regional basis, instead of by each council individually.”