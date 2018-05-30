MPs to get new facilities in ex-railway tunnel as Parliament runs out of space

It was a train station and later became the Yellow Garage but the abandoned tunnel in Valletta’s ramparts will soon become a buzzing hub for MPs.

The tunnel that runs below the parliament building will house new offices, two committee rooms, a study area for researchers, a library and a bar that will be used by MPs.

Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia announced the €2.6 million project on Wednesday after the Planning Authority last week approved the development.

The parliament building started being used in 2015 but has run out of space. Farrugia noted that over the past three years, six new committees had been formed, requiring more meeting rooms.

Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation architect Clive Borg Bonaci said the development will ensure that natural light will still seep through to the new offices.

According to approved plans, the tunnel will be divided into two levels using a lightweight frame structure. The two floors will be connected by a lift.

The library will be accessed from the parliament building through a lift and stair access. The lounge facilities will be situated towards the inner part of the tunnel, while the conference room and archives will be located within the mid-section of the tunnel.

The large underground tunnel originally formed part of the old railway system that used to connect central Malta to the capital city. The rock cut semi-circular tunnel has an approximate length of 30m, and is 12m wide with an overall height of six metres.

The train, known in Maltese as il-vapur tal-art, was in service for 48 years, between 1883 and 1931. When the site was abandoned it was used as a service station for vehicles.

The lower parts of the tunnel are covered with cement-based plaster while the upper parts of the vault below the parliament itself are rock hewn.

Although some fissures were noted in the existing rock-cut tunnel there are no indications of any structural damage.

The tunnel entrance will be clad in anti-reflection glass affixed to a galvanised steel frame.

The plans foresee an artistic installation on the railway bridge that crosses the ditch, to commemorate the railway service. This will include actual rails which will be installed on the bridge floor.