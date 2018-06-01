[WATCH] Fr Mark Montebello breaks silence at Dom Mintoff monument unveiling

Fr Mark Montebello spoke at the unveiling of Dom Mintoff's statue in Castille Square (Video: James Bianchi/MediaToday)

Dom Mintoff's life took centre stage in Castille Square on Thursday night at the unveiling ceremony of a statue commemorating the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat described Mintoff as a "giant" and a "controversial character" who did a lot of good to improve the situation of many people. The monument did justice to his memory and his family, Muscat said.

But in an evening characterised by documentary highlights of Mintoff's life, ballet dancers and music, it was probably the words of Dominican priest Mark Montebello that weighed heavily on proceedings.

This was Montebello's first public appearance since being stopped by his Order from communicating in the media. His column in newspaper it-Torċa has been left blank for two Sundays in a row.

Wearing the Dominican Order cassock, Montebello was one of two personalities invited to deliver a speech for the occasion - the other was University of Malta pro-rector Carmen Sammut.

Montebello said Mintoff was a politician who gave a voice to the downtrodden and ensured that wealth reached those on the lower rungs of society. Mintoff was the person who helped the Maltese be proud of themselves, Montebello added.

The statue, which stands at a hieght of 2.5 metres, was designed by artist Noel Galea Bason and is crafted in bronze.