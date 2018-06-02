Miriam Dalli hits back at claims by MEPs investigating rule of law

When asked whether all murders in her country were resolved in six months, MEP Ana Gomes had no answer, MEP Miriam Dalli said, slamming the remarks passed by the delegation during Friday’s meeting.

MEPs Ana Gomes, Sven Giegold, and David Casa met with the Government and the Opposition on Friday, when they raised concerns about the progress of the murder investigation of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Ana Gomes has concluded that the investigations have stalled,” Dalli wrote in a Facebook post. “When I asked her whether all murders in her country are resolved in six months, she had no answer. It’s rich that these MEPs came to Malta under the pretence of discussing rule of law, when they have evidently made their minds up a long time ago.”





During the meeting, the MEPs said they were “disturbed” by the pace of the investigation, which they said have stalled following the arrest of the three persons who were charged with planting the bomb that killed her.

They also said that it was “evident” that the government was diverting attention from the topic of rule of law, and that no action was taken following the revelations by the Daphne Project – which Giegold described as a “massive failure of the rule of law in Malta.”

"There has been no institutional response. When you have strong allegations of corruption, in no other EU country would Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Keith Schembri stay in office,” he said.

Gomes also said that Moneyval – the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering watchdog – was “concerned” about Malta following the first report by the delegation.

Dalli said that she would heed the MEPs’ warnings about the economy with “more than just a pinch of salt” as she claimed that both Gomes and Giegold are “geared up against Malta’s tax system.”

