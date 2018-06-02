Environment Ministry denies reports of unsuitable fruit and veg in schools

The Environment Ministry and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Agriculture have denied reports that the produce provided to school children as part of the fruit and veg scheme were of inferior quality.

In fact, the ministry said that the produce was local and came from the pitkali wholesalers and local farmers.

It further denied that the produce was cooked or frozen, while clarifying that products of the necessary quantity need to be kept in lower temperatures.

Milk is being given out between 8am and 10am, it added, and is being provided to 70% more students, compared to the 30% who would receive it under previous schemes.

The Opposition had raised concern regarding the use of plastic in packaging the fruit and veg, and to this the government said it is considering updating the system, while also remarking that previous schemes made use of bags which did not adequately protect the produce.

The ministry was responding to media reports on complaints by parents, as well as comments by the Nationalist Party who raised concerns on the way the scheme is operating.