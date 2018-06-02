FAA resorting to buying land for the sake of conservation

Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar (FAA) have applied with the Land Authority to buy or lease the land at the corner of Triq G.Henin with Triq il-Mediterran in Pembroke, in a bid to conserve the piece of land as a natural park.

"Nearly every week, we see large tracts of public land given away to private interests at rock bottom prices. Communities are being crowded out of their own country, children forced to spend time indoors, residents are deprived of their right to nature, light and life. We decided it was time to act,” FAA lawyer Claire Bonello said.

The organisation is waiting for the Lands Authority to dictate the terms for the buying or leasing of the site.

“Our intention is to have 100% public access, 100% of the time, for posterity,” Bonello said.

The organisation already possesses a Planning Authority permit to grow a living hedge around the area.