AD slam Central Link project, say government is ignoring its own Master Plan

Building more roads for cards on a limited land will only postpone the problem and not solve it, Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said, lashing out against the proposed Central Link project.

During a press conference held in Attard, where the construction of another arterial road is being proposed, Cacopardo said that the project will ‘neutralise’ the government’s own good measures.

“Unfortunately, the spending on roads for cars is huge when compared to that on measures to encourage sustainable mobility,” he said.

AD Youth chairperson James Gabarretta stressed on the use of bicycles, stating that, it does not make sense that "in this mad race to widen roads, the needs of commuters who use bicycles and electric bicycles are continuously neglected.”

AD local councillor in Attard and party spokesperson for energy, infrastructure and transport Ralph Cassar said that the government’s plan to solve the traffic problem by widening roads and adding lanes is unsustainable, stating that the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) pushed by the European Commission, is nowhere to be seen.

“There is a need for proper cycle lanes along arterial roads connecting localities, not more and more space for speeding cars,” Cassar said.

“Despite boasting knowledge on how to take timely decisions, it is evident that when it comes to transport and sustainability the Prime Minister and the Government prefer short-sighted populism,” he claimed.

The €55 million project unveiled by Transport Minister Ian Borg, will look to upgrade the arterial connection between Saqqajja Hill in Rabat and the Mriehel bypass. It will be co-financed by the EU and should improve the route between the Mriehel bypass in the direction of Birkirkara, Balzan and Attard, going on until the Saqqajja hill roundabout, which connects Ta’ Qali, Attard, Rabat, Zebbug and Mosta. It is expected to take about two years to complete.