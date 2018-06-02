menu

Magistrate Anthony Vella's promotion comes at 'worst possible time', Reporters Without Borders say

The reaction comes after MEP Gomes claimed that the promotion would stall investigations into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder 

2 June 2018, 5:33pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have expressed their concern over reports that magistrate Anthony Vella could be promoted to judge.

This comes after MEP Ana Gomes said on Friday that the inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder would be stalled if Vella would be promoted to a judge. 

The news was first published in MaltaToday on 14 May. 

Basing its assumptions that Gomes had taken it for granted that Vella was already appointed, RSF claimed this might prolong and delay progress in the investigation. 

“The promotion of Anthony Vella, a magistrate who was determined to pursue this enquiry until the end, comes at the worst possible time for the case and threatens to delay the investigation into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder even more,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.

RSF claimed that Vella was determined to get to the heart of the matter, thus the recent appointment cast doubts over the real intentions of the relevant authorities.

