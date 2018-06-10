Italy threatens to shut ports if Malta does not take in 600 rescued migrants

Italy has asked the Maltese government to declare Malta as the safest port of call for the humanitarian ship Aquarius - currently carrying 629 migrants, navigating 43 nautical miles off Malta’s coast - and to allow them to disembark onto the island.

Italy’s Home Affairs Minister Mattero Salvini has said that Italy will not authorise Aquarius’ entry into any Italian port, insisting it is up to Malta’s government to give the ship the green light for docking, the Corriere della Sera reported, in a move which the newspaper said was “officially opening the dispute with Malta.”

However, the newspaper said, the Maltese government has as yet not come back with any response, with the Italians deciding to persist in preventing the migrants, from entering Italy.

The newspaper said Salvini’s decision meant the minister was immediately putting into practice Italy’s new migration policy, where he promised he would prevent NGOs from “carrying out the role of sea taxis”.

The migrants on board the ship had left from Libya, and were rescued from smaller boats and taken on board to the Aquarius in various operations overnight. Amongst them are 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and seven pregnant women.

Government's spokesperson reaction

In an initial reaction, a Maltese government spokesperson said: "The rescue happened in the Libyan search and rescue area and it was coordinated by the rescue coordination centre in Rome. Malta is neither the coordinating authority and has no competence on this case."