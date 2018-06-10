menu

Italy threatens to shut ports if Malta does not take in 600 rescued migrants

Italian Home Affairs Minister Matteo Salvini has upped the ante on Malta, insisting the island should disembark 600 migrants rescued by the humanitarian ship Aquarius • Maltese government spokesperson says Malta is not the coordinating authority and has no competence on this case

massimo_costa
10 June 2018, 4:56pm
by Massimo Costa
The humanitarian ship Aquarius, currently 43 nautical miles off Malta's coast, carrying 629 migrants
Italy has asked the Maltese government to declare Malta as the safest port of call for the humanitarian ship Aquarius - currently carrying 629 migrants, navigating 43 nautical miles off Malta’s coast - and to allow them to disembark onto the island.

Italy’s Home Affairs Minister Mattero Salvini has said that Italy will not authorise Aquarius’ entry into any Italian port, insisting it is up to Malta’s government to give the ship the green light for docking, the Corriere della Sera reported, in a move which the newspaper said was “officially opening the dispute with Malta.”

However, the newspaper said, the Maltese government has as yet not come back with any response, with the Italians deciding to persist in preventing the migrants, from entering Italy.

The newspaper said Salvini’s decision meant the minister was immediately putting into practice Italy’s new migration policy, where he promised he would prevent NGOs from “carrying out the role of sea taxis”.

The migrants on board the ship had left from Libya, and were rescued from smaller boats and taken on board to the Aquarius in various operations overnight. Amongst them are 123 unaccompanied minors, 11 children and seven pregnant women.

Government's spokesperson reaction

In an initial reaction, a Maltese government spokesperson said: "The rescue happened in the Libyan search and rescue area and it was coordinated by the rescue coordination centre in Rome. Malta is neither the coordinating authority and has no competence on this case."

 

The migrants being rescued (Source: Corriere della Sera)
The migrants being rescued (Source: Corriere della Sera)

