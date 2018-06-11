You might have a U*BET winning ticket and not know about it

Two U*BET lottery prizes, amounting to a total of more than €12,300 remain unclaimed, with the time to claim them quickly running out.

The prizes are for SW Horse Racing and Grand Lottery tickets bought in April, with Maltaco Lotteries urging the ticket holders of the winning tickets to come forward with their original and valid tickets as soon as possible in order to claim their prizes, since both will expeire in the coming days.

The first ticket is a U*BET Swedish Horse Racing ticket, drawn on 22 April 2018, worth €6,312.24c, and which was bought from a Maltco Point of Sale in St. Julians.

The second is a Grand Lottery ticket, drawn on 27 April 2018, worth €6,008 and bought from a Maltco Point of Sale in Rabat, Gozo.

The two winners should immediately visit the company’s head office in Iklin, before the tickets expire, 60 days from their respective draw date.

“Unclaimed winnings are transferred by Maltco Lotteries to the Government’s Good Causes Fund, which scope is to support various individuals, agencies or organisations that have a social, cultural, educational, sport, philanthropic or religious activity,” the lotteries company said.

For further information email [email protected], visit the Maltco website at www.maltco.com, or call 2388 3000.