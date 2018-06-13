Bishops pray Maltese politicians show ‘extraordinary humanity’ in migrant crisis

The bishops want Maltese politicians to show “extraordinary humanity” when dealing with the migrant crisis even if keeping in mind the country’s limitations.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Gozo Bishop Mario Grech said the Aquarius incident brought to fore the complexity of the migration phenomenon.

“While we appreciate the fact that the Maltese government offered material and medical help to migrants on this ship, we pray to God to stand by our politicians so that in their considerations, within the country’s limitations, they always show extraordinary humanity, a characteristic of our nation mentioned in the Acts of the Apostles,” the bishops said, in a carefully worded statement.

But while they “prayed” for the Maltese, the bishops “urged” European authorities to continue striving for a humanitarian solution for migrants fleeing desperate situations, without forgetting the reality of European citizens.

“In the past, Europe had similar serious challenges, but it never gave up in searching for solutions that were guided by the principles of justice, legality and solidarity,” the bishops said.