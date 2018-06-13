European Commission says SLAPPs can be opposed ‘as a matter of public policy’

The European Commission has said Malta is free to introduce national laws to protect the press against SLAPPs (strategic lawsuits against public participation) in the absence of EU laws.

Commissioner Vera Jourová was answering a parliamentary question by Nationalist MEP David Casa on the matter.

The Maltese government said it was unable to prevent Maltese courts from enforcing claims brought against Maltese publishers in member states courts under EU law. But activists from the Front Against Censorship say Maltese courts can limit the damaging effect of SLAPPs from foreign courts.

“If these initiatives regulate the jurisdiction of national courts in matters of civil and commercial cross-border claims, as well as recognition and enforcement of sentences from other member states, they would be in conformity with EU laws,” Jourová said.

READ MORE • SLAPP lawsuits from the US? Don’t open the lawyer’s letter…

Jourová stated it is possible to prevent the enforcement of SLAPP judgments in other jurisdictions on the basis of public policy, a criterion already provided for in the Maltese code of civil procedure.

“The position of the European Commission contrasts with that of the Maltese government that rejected an anti-SLAPP amendment proposed by PN MP Jason Azzopardi to the new media bill on the basis of incompatibility with EU law,” Casa said. “It is clear that there is nothing in EU law that precludes measures to protect journalists from these abusive practices in national legislation”.

The Commission said EU member states have a right to protect their nationals against SLAPP originating from within the EU as long as it is done in good faith and in line with declared public policy.

“The Commission’s response shows that PN MP Jason Azzopardi’s proposed amendments last January to protect Maltese media and journalists from SLAPP threats was consistent with EU law,” Casa added.

“The abysmal reasoning provided by Minister Owen Bonnici to justify the decision not legislate to protect Maltese journalists must be understood in the context of his complicity to silence Daphne Caruana Galizia through SLAPP. Today, the Commission has effectively rubbished the position taken by the Maltese government”.

On his part, Jason Azzopardi said Bonnici should immediately propose this amendment in parliament and “give journalists the peace of mind to conduct their work that they deserve.”

The Front Against Censorship has proposed an amendment to Malta’s newly-launched Media and Defamation Act that would protect Maltese newspapers from so called SLAPP actions in foreign courts. “The amendment is not a complicated one, as it is based on a concept already entered in the new law,” activist Mark Camilleri said, explaining that the maximum amount in damages – €11,640 – reflected the economic situation of the Maltese press. “This means that €11,640 is regarded as a significant deterrent for publishing defamatory material, in excess of which press freedom would be curtailed.”