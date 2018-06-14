IVF law reaches last stage in parliament

A restriction placed on doctors to fertilise a maximum of three eggs in the first in-vitro fertilisation cycle has been lifted, as MPs approved an amendment put forward by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The change means that doctors will be able to fertilise up to five eggs as from the first cycle.

The change was approved by MPs during the last session of the debate, at committee stage, on amendments to the Embryo Protection Act.

The Bill now goes to the Third Reading stage in Parliament, which is the final vote. It will then become law when the President signs on it. Government wants the Bill to become law before summer.

Last April, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca called for a longer period of reflection on the proposed IVF changes, hinting that she may be uncomfortable with the Bill.

The government’s original proposal stated that on the first cycle doctors could only fertilise up to three eggs, going up to five in subsequent cycles. Today's law restricts fertilisation to two eggs, going up to three in exceptional circumstances.

Fearne said there were certain cases where it was evident that achieving viable embryos was problematic and to improve the success rate doctors would have to fertilise more than three eggs as from the first cycle. Doctors will have to consult with the Embryo Protection Authority.

In yesterday’s sitting, Opposition MP Maria Deguara had raised the possibility of giving doctors a bigger leeway when deciding on the number of eggs that should be fertilised because no two women had the same problems.

While not exactly advocating increasing the egg limit on the first cycle, Deguara’s suggestion was taken up by Fearne, who proposed the amendment to remove the three-egg limit on the first cycle.

Opposition MPs on the committee, Claudio Grech, Robert Cutajar and Stephen Spiteri, objected and voted against.

Grech said the Opposition was in principle against embryo freezing as a mainstream practice. His proposal to remove the relevant clause was defeated. In another sitting of the committee, the Opposition tabled amendments to limit IVF to couple with an infertility problem, however these were also defeated.

Embryo freezing is currently only done in exceptional cases when it is not possible to transfer fertilised eggs to the woman, such as in cases of ill-health.

The proposed changes to the law ensure doctors can fertilise up to five eggs but can only transfer a maximum of two embryos to the woman. This means that any other embryos will have to be frozen for use in subsequent cycles. The Nationalist Party is opposed to this.

READ ALSO: An idiot’s guide to how Maltese IVF law will change

The government is piloting changes to the IVF law to make the medical practice available to all women, irrespective of sexual orientation and status.

The changes include legalising egg and sperm donation and embryo freezing. The adoption of unwanted frozen embryos is also provided for.

Government had withdrawn a reference to altruistic surrogacy, which will be presented in a separate Bill and partly lifted anonymity on gamete and embryo donation.

Donors will be anonymous but children born in this way will have the right to know who the biological parent is when they reach 18.

READ ALSO: MaltaToday Survey | Greatest opposition to IVF amendments came from women, survey shows