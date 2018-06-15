[WATCH] Air Malta’s new Airbus A320neo joins the fleet, branded with Nickelodeon characters

Final preparations are underway for the delivery of a brand new 180-seater Airbus A320neo that will join Air Malta’s fleet today.

The new aircraft has aptly been registered on the Maltese aircraft register as 9H-NEO. Air Malta is the 21st airline worldwide to be flying this new generation A320 with CFM engines. Straight out of the production line, the new A320neo is currently in Shannon, Ireland, where it has been repainted with the airline’s intricate yet stunning livery.

The painting process required strong expertise and experience in order to have the multi-layered designs applied to the fuselage by a skilled team of paint specialists and technicians using stencils, masks, different grades and layers of paint.

Air Malta has been under fire in the past months for a number of cancellations and a series of delays that have tarnished the airline's reputation.

Apart from the airline’s colourful livery, the aircraft has also been branded with cartoon characters to promote a Nickelodeon Treasure Hunt that will take place on the islands between the 13 to 18 April 2019. The partnership with media giant Viacom will see a week of Nickelodeon activities across the island, including a character parade, as well as a child-friendly treasure hunt and workshops.

“Thanks to its new state of the art aerodynamics and new generation engines the NEO offers unbeatable efficiency and environmental performance,” Air Malta’s Chairman Charles Mangion said.

“On a Malta-London Heathrow flight, the airline will save up to 1.3 tons of fuel per trip, 6,200 tons of CO2 per year and a 24% reduction of CO2 emission per seat. Designed with the latest cabin features offering more cabin space and comfort, the aircraft also produces a 50% less noise footprint than the A320ceo.”

The aircraft cabin interior offers 18 inch wide seats were passengers can thus enjoy more personal space in terms of comfort and leg room. The aircraft is also equipped with HD inflight entertainment screens.