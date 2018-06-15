Head of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing coordination unit appointed

Lawyer Helga Buttigieg Debono had been appointed the head of Anti-Money Laundering and the Combatting of Financing of Terrorism Unit (AML/CFT), the Finance ministry said this afternoon.

The unit, it said, had been set up to, among other roles, coordinate the various competent authorities currently involved in the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Moreover, it will facilitate the cooperation and sharing of intelligence between the participating stakeholders so that the local system becomes more efficient in the deduction and prevention of all money-laundering related crimes and to ensure the stability and integrity of Malta’s economy.

The unit will also serve as the administrative arm of the National Coordinating Committee on AML/CFT.

“This unit is another step towards respecting the amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which transposed the Anti-Money Laundering (AML4) Directive,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Buttigieg had acquired experience in the field after serving as a “high-ranking official in the Malta Police Force within the Economic Crimes Unit and Money Laundering Section”.

“She developed investigative skills, management experience, and prosecution abilities which will help her in her new role,” the ministry said.

“She has served in the Criminal and Civil Courts and is versed in court procedures and litigation. She has also been previously employed as a lawyer with a leading Maltese bank. Dr Buttigieg Debono has also served as member of the board of two government authorities.”

The Committee will be composed of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry responsible for Finance (chairperson), the permanent secretary of the ministry responsible for home affairs, the permanent secretary of the ministry responsible for justice, the Governor of the Central Bank of Malta, the Commissioner for Revenue, the Chairman of the Malta Financial Services Authority, the Chairperson of the Malta Gaming Authority, the Commissioner of Police, the Attorney General, the Chairman of the Unit, and the Chairperson of the Asset Recovery Bureau or their deputies.

Finance minister Edward Scicluna was quoted saying that the government was “determined to see through that the strategic initiatives are carried out between now and 2020 so that Malta maintains the stability and integrity of its economy”.