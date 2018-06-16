menu

OccupyJustice plant 'tree of justice' on stump of Barrakka decades-old tree

Activist group said Prime Minister can see tree from his Castille office to remind him why Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri must go

massimo_costa
16 June 2018, 1:14pm
by Massimo Costa

OccupyJustice activists today "planted" a wire tree labelled "MinisTree of Justice" outside the Upper Barrakka Gardens, in place of the stump of a decades-old Holm Oak tree which had recently, to much criticism, been cut down.

The tree has protest letters – denouncing corrupt practices in Malta – and fake €500 notes, hanging from it like fruit, to mark eight months since journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb.

"The roots of evil are all we are left with," Occupy Justice said, remarking that the chopped down tree had survived World War II but failed to live past Environment Minister Jose Herrera's tenure.

"Our message this month is simple: Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi, why don't you all make like the tree and leave?" they said, reiterating their claim that in view of the constant stream of documentay evidence, the Prime Minister must go and take with him his two closest aides.

"The Prime Minister can see this tree every day from his office window and maybe it will be a reminder that his Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and his top Minister Konrad Mizzi set up a money laundering structure in order to receive illicit kickbacks, and he is protecting them from the very place which should impede these things – Castille – because he clearly has vested interest," the activists highlighted.

