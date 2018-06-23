Filipino sailor admits to Gulf of Mexico attack on Malta flagged ship

An argument between two Filipino sailors on board a Maltese-flagged ship in the Gulf of Mexico ended up in a Maltese court.



Marcos Dingcong Castor, 48, was charged with grievous bodily harm after he attacked a fellow crewmember with an iron bar on the ship as it sailed in the Gulf of Mexico on June 17.



Inspector Daryl Borg told the court that Castor was extradited to Malta, the vessel’s flag state, yesterday night.

Castor pleaded guilty and was handed a 2 year prison sentence, suspended for 4 years. Magistrate Joe Mifsud ordered that the man be extradited to his home country.