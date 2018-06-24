[WATCH] Two men vandalise up to ten cars in early morning rampage

Two men decided it would be good idea to kick a number of cars that were parked along Pieta seafront this morning.

A video which was uploaded to Facebook by Hubert Camilleri, shows the two men, one of whom appears to be carrying a guitar, walking along and kicking the cars’ doors and mirrors.

According to Camilleri the incident happened at 5:50am, with about 10 cars being vandalised.

Many users reacted to the video with outrage, with Camilleri later having claimed to having identified the two men, posting a link to the event page of a gig they supposedly played the night before.