[WATCH] Two men vandalise up to ten cars in early morning rampage

CCTV footage doing the rounds on Facebook shows the two men kicking parked cars along Pieta seafront

yannick_pace
24 June 2018, 3:33pm
by Yannick Pace
A still from CCTV footage showing the vandals kicking cars as they walked along the seafront
Two men decided it would be good idea to kick a number of cars that were parked along Pieta seafront this morning.

A video which was uploaded to Facebook by Hubert Camilleri, shows the two men, one of whom appears to be carrying a guitar, walking along and kicking the cars’ doors and mirrors.

According to Camilleri the incident happened at 5:50am, with about 10 cars being vandalised.

Many users reacted to the video with outrage, with Camilleri later having claimed to having identified the two men, posting a link to the event page of a gig they supposedly played the night before.

 

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
[WATCH] Two men vandalise up to ten cars in early morning rampage
[WATCH] Two men vandalise up to ten cars in early morning rampage
