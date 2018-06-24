[WATCH] Two men vandalise up to ten cars in early morning rampage
CCTV footage doing the rounds on Facebook shows the two men kicking parked cars along Pieta seafront
Two men decided it would be good idea to kick a number of cars that were parked along Pieta seafront this morning.
A video which was uploaded to Facebook by Hubert Camilleri, shows the two men, one of whom appears to be carrying a guitar, walking along and kicking the cars’ doors and mirrors.
According to Camilleri the incident happened at 5:50am, with about 10 cars being vandalised.
Many users reacted to the video with outrage, with Camilleri later having claimed to having identified the two men, posting a link to the event page of a gig they supposedly played the night before.
