menu

MDA strongly objects to government’s intention to use quarries to dump construction waste

​The Malta Developers Association reacted to the environment minister's warning that he may take over quarries and use them for dumping waste purposes 

maria_pace
26 June 2018, 9:35am
by Maria Pace

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) strongly objected to the government’s intention to use the powers of a Legal Notice in order to expropriate excavation voids and use them for dumping waste purposes.

In a statement, the MDA referred to the environment minister’s warning that he may take over quarries which do not accept the dumping of building debris, as is in their licence condition. The comment was made by minister Jose' Herrera in a TVM interview last week.

The MDA said that quarry owners should not be blamed for this, saying that most of the quarries are still being exploited to produce raw material for building purposes.

“Building contractors have been co-operating with the authorities on the disposal of building waste and MDA assures the Minister that such co-operation has led to the problem of building waste being minimised as much as possible while urging the Government to come up with a long-term solution,” MDA said.

The MDA called for an urgent consultation meeting with Minister Josè Herrera during which the existing waste problem – which includes industrial and domestic waste, besides building waste – would be discussed and a sustainable solution would be found.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
David Thake accuses PN chiefs of boycotting Nationalists on party media
National

David Thake accuses PN chiefs of boycotting Nationalists on party media
Yannick Pace
Updated | Lifeline standoff: Italian Prime Minister says migrant vessel will dock in Malta
National

Updated | Lifeline standoff: Italian Prime Minister says migrant vessel will dock in Malta
Yannick Pace
MDA strongly objects to government’s intention to use quarries to dump construction waste
National

MDA strongly objects to government’s intention to use quarries to dump construction waste
Maria Pace
Building site inspections in Gżira, St Julians and Sliema reveal majority had irregularities
National

Building site inspections in Gżira, St Julians and Sliema reveal majority had irregularities
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe