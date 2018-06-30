[WATCH] Footage of shark in Maltese waters makes the rounds on social media

Footage of a shark swimming in Maltese waters has been circulating on Facebook after Elian Mallia recorded the sighting between Filfla and Zurrieq from aboard his jetski.

Contacted by MaltaToday, Mallia said that shark was approximately 2.5 metres long and seemed to not be bothered by the jet skiers.

The shark appeared to be a harmless blue shark, a species endemic to Mediterranean waters.

The protected species has recently been put on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN) due to overfishing.

Blue sharks are relatively harmless to swimmers.