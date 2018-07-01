Nurse shortage leading to 15 cancelled operations a week, MUMN says

The shortage of nurses at Materi Dei Hospital is leading to the cancellation of a number of operations every week, Colin Galea, secretary general of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, has said.

Illum reported that Galea said that around 15 operations a week, or about 60 a month, were not taking place because there weren’t enough nurses.

Mater Dei’s CEO Ivan Falzon also confirmed to the newspaper that numerous operations were being cancelled, giving a higher figure of around 150 operations a month. This number, however, also includes those operations which do not go ahead because of the state of the patient’s health and other issues.

Galea said that operating theatre nurses were currently working around 60 to 65 hours a week, and if this overtime were stopped, the number of cancellations would go up to 45 a week, or 180 each month.

The basic working hours for nurses are 46 a week, meaning they are currently working around 14 to 19 hours of overtime.

“This is within the legal limits,” Galea said, “But it can lead to burn out and fatigue.”

Each operation requires four nurses, the newspaper said, but MUMN said this week that there is a shortage of around 550 nurses in Malta, bringing the situation to “crisis” point.

It said that Mater Dei was short of 188 nurses, while the shortage at San Vincenz was of 132. Mount Carmel needs 62 more nurses, the Oncology Centre is 28 short and Boffa Hospital need an extra 16 nurses. Health centres around the island are short of 26 nurses, Karin Grech Hospital of 21, and the Gozo Hospital needs 86 more nurses.

Despite this, Falzon maintained that the number of cancelled operations has “remained stable over the year”, however he admitted that there would be increased pressure for more nurses the more hospital activities increased.

MUMN announced earlier this week that nurses would be taking industrial action, which would be affecting the entire health service, including Mater Dei Hospital.