Closing Malta's ports ‘potentially fatal’, ‘undermines human life protection’, NGOs say

A number of NGOs have banded together to issue a strong condemnation of the government’s decision to close Malta’s ports to NGO-run migrant rescue ships, warning that such a move will have “potentially fatal” consequences.

Seventeen NGOs, including the aditus Foundation, Graffiti and the Jesuit Refugee Service, have said the decision meant that vessels “will no longer be able to continue saving lives in the Mediterranean Sea”, and called on the government to “urgently reconsider” its decision and to allow NGO rescue ships to continue to operate from Malta’s ports.

Their statement comes as Lifeline's captain Claus-Peter Reisch is being arraigned in court today, with activists from the humanitarian ship staging a small protest outside the law courts.

“Although supposedly aimed at ensuring respect for the law, this action directly undermines the protection of human life at Europe’s borders, making them even more dangerous for refugees and asylum seekers,” the NGOs said.

“The irregular migration sea route from Libya to Italy, which has always been the most lethal route for irregular entry into Europe, is becoming increasingly perilous,” they said, highlighting that according to a 2017 UNHCR report, the date rate amongst those crossing from Libya increased to one for every 14 people in the first three months of 2018, compared to one in 29 during the same period last year.

“In 2017, the Central Mediterranean route accounted for 2853 out of 3139 deaths in the Mediterranean, while in 2018 it accounted for 635 out of 972,” they underlined, emphasising that NGOs had saved thousands of lives in the Mediterranean between 2015 and 2018.

“More will die trying to reach safety”

One of the inevitable consequences of the decision to close Malta’s ports to these vessels will be that more people will lose their lives attempting to reach a place of safety, the NGOs emphasised.

“This especially since EU states do not seem to have any plans to increase their search and rescue capacity in the Mediterranean, but intend to rely instead on the Libyan coastguard to conduct rescues,” they said.

They underscored that the deaths of 100 migrants in the seas off Libya yesterday - after a Spanish NGO vessel was told that the Libyan coastguard was taking care of the rescue - showed clearly the deadly consequences of refusing to collaborate with NGOs and limiting their capacity to operate effectively.

Calling the government’s decision “a thinly veiled attempt to block refugees and migrants from leaving Libya”, the NGOs remarked that it was “impossible not to question the morality and humanity of a decision that will effectively trap people in an abusive situation, where there safety is anything but guaranteed”.

They added that it was well-documented that migrants in Libya are often the victims of severe violations of their rights, “including rape, slavery, torture, ill-treatment, extortion and detention in miserable conditions,” and that they could not apply for any protection within Libyan territory.

The statement was issued by NGOs aditus Foundation, Eritrean Community, Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants, Graffiti, IAFR, Integra Foundation, JRS Malta, Justice and Peace Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta, Kopin, Libico, Malta Emigrants’ Commission, Migrant Women Association Malta, PFC, PHROM, Solidarity with Migrants Group, SOS Malta and Spark 15.