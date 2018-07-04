menu

Missing teen found dead in Delimara

A 17-year-old was found lifeless at the bottom of the sea on Wednesday morning

4 July 2018, 9:21am
The boy's body was found by the AFM early on Wednesday
A 17-year old male from Spain was found dead at the bottom of the sea at St Peter's Pool, Delimara, at around 7:20am this morning.

The teen was reported missing yesterday afternoon, triggering a police search which continued early this morning.

His lifeless body was discovered at the bottom of the sea by the Armed Forces of Malta, police said.

The Civil Protection Department was also involved in the search for the missing teen.

The Spanish Ambassador to Malta was also present on site.

