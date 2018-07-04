menu

Malta and Italy sign agreement on collaboration in fight against mafia

An agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Office of the Attorney General and Italy’s anti-mafia prosecutor’s office

yannick_pace
4 July 2018, 5:54pm
by Yannick Pace
The agreement was signed by AG Peter Grech and Federico Cafiero on behalf of the Procuratore nazionale antimafia e antiterrorism
The Office of the Attorney General (AG) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office.

In a statement, the AG’s office said that the agreement would pave the way for future cooperation between the two entities.

It said the agreement had been in the pipeline for some months, and was an important step joint efforts going forward between the two countries’ capabilities to prosecute members of organised crime as well as those posing a threat to national security.

“We are together in the fight against organised crime. Today’s agreement between Malta’s and Italy’s prosecutorial authorities is an important step to increase co-operation and collaboration for a common, noble goal,” tweeted Justice minister Owen Bonnici.

