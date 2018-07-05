menu

Malta seeks alternative EU funding as it braces itself for a reduced budget

Malta is gearing up to tap more direct European funds with the creation of a centralised unit as it braces itself for a reduced budget from the EU after 2020

kurt_sansone
5 July 2018, 10:25am
by Kurt Sansone
A fully-fledged centralised unit will be set up to help entities access direct EU funds
With Malta expecting a reduced EU budget after 2020, the government is placing greater emphasis on the tapping of direct funds, Aaron Farrugia said.

The European Affairs Parliamentary Secretary said Malta’s efforts had until now been to obtain and spend the infrastructural funds allotted to member states in every budget round.

But with the EU facing a budget shortfall of €13 billion as a result of the UK’s exit next year and Malta’s improved economic standing, the country is expected to see a reduction in its EU budget after 2020.

EU Affairs Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia
Farrugia said negotiations on the EU budget post-Brexit are ongoing but the government wanted to bolster the efforts of Maltese agencies to tap direct funds that are administered by the European Commission through the various programmes.

Farrugia said a fully-fledged centralised unit will be set up to coordinate the efforts of the national contact points that are tasked with encouraging national entities to tap funds from EU programmes.

These funds can be used by government agencies, local councils, the private sector and NGOs.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning during a seminar for the national contact points within the civil service.

Farrugia said two studies will be undertaken to identify those programmes which Maltese entities could tap and determine how best to achieve this.

“Malta is insisting with the European Commission to adopt a tailor-made approach to funding rather than a one-size-fits-all method, which could be exclusionary for small countries and those on the periphery of the EU,” Farrugia said.

He said Malta had not yet fulfilled the maximum potential of direct programmes, and government’s efforts would be directed to bolster this alternative route of funding.

