[WATCH] Police turn away far-right heckler as Lifeline crew go to court

Public disturbance at the law courts against Lifeline crew members

Police outside the Maltese law courts, where the captain of the Dutch-registered ship MV Lifeline is being charged over the rescue vessel's registration status, had to remove a far-right heckler hurling abuse at the ship's activists.

The young male - identified on Facebook as Eman W. Cross - is seen accusing the rescuers of "having an agenda", while another onlooker points fingers at the crew, cussing at them in front of the police officers, without being talked to by the law enforcement officials.

The lone protestor in the meantime, was accompanied away from the scene.

He was previously photographed in the company of the far-right fireband and Holocaust denier Norman Lowell, in an anti-immigrant march organised by the far-right Maltese Patriots Movement in Marsa, during which Lowell said MaltaToday managing editor Saviour Balzan "should be hung".