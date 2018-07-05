'This cannot be normalised': Hundreds attend vigil commemorating migrants killed at sea

Hundreds of people attended a silent vigil on Thursday to commemorate migrants who drowned at sea last week trying to cross over from Libya to Europe.

The vigil was organised after some 100 migrants, including three babies, died at sea days after Malta closed its ports to NGO rescue vessels - a decision that received the backing of EU Council.

The decision to block NGO vessels from entering Maltese ports has significantly reduced NGOs' ability to perform rescues in the Mediterranean, a situation further compounded by the fact that Italy has also decided not to allow such vessels to refuel in its ports.

People gathered at Marsamxett Harbour in Valletta, holding candles and placards reading "Our government is letting people drown" and "a good Samaritan acts to help all in need, including drowning migrants" - a reference to the Good Samaritan Act debated in parliament on Wednesday.

Maria Pisani from the Integra Foundation said the vigil was organised to acknowledge and remember those that had lost their life at sea.

She noted that in addition to the "thousands upon thousands" that had died in the Mediterranean over the years, a further 1,500 people had drowned while trying to cross over to Europe this year.

"They died while searching for refuge within the European Union."

She said that recent developments, and the intensification of the EU policy on migration was resulting in even more deaths. "This cannot be normalised, death cannot be a side effect of searching for asylum."

A number of present of formal politicians and representatives from both major political parties were present at the vigil including former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, PD MP Godfrey Farrugia, PN MP Karol Aquilina and AD leader Carmel Cacopardo.

The crews of NGO vessels currently stuck in Malta were also in attendance including Lifeline captain Claus Peter Reisch.

A demonstration will be held in front of the law courts at 1pm on Saturday.