Health ministry launches investigation into corpse mix-up at mortuary

The health ministry has launched an independent investigation into an incident in which the body of the wrong baby was released for burial form the Mater Dei mortuary.

In a statement, the ministry said it had found out about the incident through an “internal process”.

“The Ministry was informed yesterday via an internal process that the body of a premature baby was improperly released for burial from the mortuary at Mater Dei,” it said.

“The employee involved in this incident has been suspended pending the result of the inquiry and the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings.”