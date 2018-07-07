menu

Hugo Chetcuti reportedly in critical condition after Paceville stabbing

The case is being treated as an attempted murder

7 July 2018, 2:43am
by Yannick Pace
Hugo Chetcuti (File Photo)

Entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti is reported to in a critical condition after he was stabbed in Paceville.

According to ONE News, Chetcuti was stabbed in the stomach on Friday night and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

The case is being treated as an attempted murder and a magisterial inquiry has been launched.

Chetcuti, who has a considerable following on social media, is the owner of a number of nightlife and entertainment establishments in Paceville. He is the owner of Hugo’s Hotel, Hugo’s Tapas, and Hugo’s Burgers and Hugo’s Tapas among other establishments.

