Government uses marketing to mislead people, Delia says

The government justifies its decision through the use of "marketing" in an attempt to make people believe that nothing is wrong, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said.

“The government spends a lot of money on its marketing, trying to make the people believe that nothing is wrong and everything is plain sailing,” he claimed.

He said that his party, in contrast, is committed to nurturing and enforcing the concept of a "caring" society.

In an interview on the party’s radio station, NET FM, Adrian said that the PN will, now more than ever, be doing its utmost to see that social justice with the elderly, disabled and economically vulnerable is being done.

Delia spoke of Mount Carmel Hospital, which has been in the news recently after an auditor report brought to the limelight various irregularities in the mental health facility.

“The excuses of blaming the previous administration have run out, this is their second legislation and fifth year in power. It is time someone shouldered responsibility,” Delia said.

“We have always said that the Opposition will be working towards creating a society that cares,”

This was enforced, according to Delia, through a private members bill forwarded in parliament, labelled as the Good Samaritan Act.

The bill will look to enact protection to first aiders, who through their help end up causing further injury to the victim, thus protecting them from prosecution.

This according to Delia sends a message to the world that this is a safe and helpful country.

On the immigration crisis, Delia said that the government is giving mixed signals by first calling for a need for foreign workers but then refusing to allow economic migrants in.

“We must have a clear vision for our future. The government has no future plan. Does it want people from certain parts of the world only?” Delia reiterated.

Regarding the health sector, Delia said that the government wants to give the impression that everything is solved, but in reality, the problems keep on increasing.

“Just this morning Muscat talked about solving the dispute nurses had, trying to sell it as if everything has returned back to normal, but really, they are not,” he said.

Delia also mentioned that credibility in the justice system is faltering, with various pieces of drug evidence turning up missing in court.

“People working in the justice system know that something is wrong, and if we lose faith in this essential pillar of democracy, then we really are not in a normal country,” he said.

Delia praised the government’s legislation in block chain technology, claiming that it is the government’s only proper investment in its five years of power.