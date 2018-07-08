Dutchman hit by car in St Julian’s dies
The 25-year-old was hit by a car on Friday driven by a speeding 20-year-old
The 25-year-old Dutchman, hit by a speeding Subaru Impreza on Friday, has succumbed to his injuries.
The car, which was driven by a 20-year-old driver who was reportedly well over the drink-drive limit, was being driven on Gorg Borg Olivier Street, St Julians, injuring seven other people.
The car hit two trees, uprooting them, before crashing into a lamp post.
Police investigations are underway.
