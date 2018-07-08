menu

Dutchman hit by car in St Julian’s dies

The 25-year-old was hit by a car on Friday driven by a speeding 20-year-old

8 July 2018, 12:35pm
Seven other people have been hospitalised after a man lost control of his car and mounted a pavement on the St Julian's promenade
The 25-year-old Dutchman, hit by a speeding Subaru Impreza on Friday, has succumbed to his injuries.

The car, which was driven by a 20-year-old driver who was reportedly well over the drink-drive limit, was being driven on Gorg Borg Olivier Street, St Julians, injuring seven other people. 

The car hit two trees, uprooting them, before crashing into a lamp post. 

Police investigations are  underway.

