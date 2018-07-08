13-year-old girl pimped her friend for new mobile phone, court told

37-year-old Mohammed Abdullah Musa has been charged with rape and engagement in prostitution with minors on Sunday.

Musa had allegedly been contacted on Facebook by a 13-year-old girl who had agreed to pimp out her friend in exchange for a new mobile phone.

The Sudanese man, who had been living in a garage in Hamrun, proceeded to have sex with both girls. The girls had resisted, struggling and kicking Musa, who eventually stopped, prosecuting officer Joanna Piscopo told the court.

The man had met with the girl he had been contacted by to give her the new phone as planned.

The authorities were alerted on the case by a carer who was looking after the two girls.

The girl who made the prostitution deal has also been arraigned in court.

“This is a girl who has a history of this behaviour. There are a number of other men who have been caught in this same trap,” Defence lawyer Jason Grima told the court.

"When you are approached by a 13-year-old girl on Facebook... you do not have sex with her!" Magistrate Ian Farrugia explained.

Musa denied the charges against him and his request for bail was denied by the court.