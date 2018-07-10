[WATCH] Prime Minister: We wish for UK to stay in EU, but not our decision to make

Joseph Muscat on Brexit

The Prime Minister has said that current Brexit issues in the United Kingdom should be clarified as soon as possible, especially in light of the fact that negotiations are now entering as “very delicate phase”.

Asked for his reaction regarding the problems British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing in her cabinet - with foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis having quit their posts within hours of each other, dealing a severe blow to her Brexit plans - Muscat remarked that when he had said some time ago that Brexit might not happen, “everybody had laughed”.

“We all, including the Maltese government, wish that, ideally, Britain remains in the EU, but that is not our decision to make,” Muscat said.

“We observe what is happening in the United Kingdom with interest, because they are our one of our main partners. But it is not my role to comment on what is happening with other prime ministers and in other cabinets,” he said.