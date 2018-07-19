[WATCH] Car overturns in Marsa after attempting dangerous manoeuvre

Dangerous driver crashes into Marsa embankment

There were no injuries reported in an accident in Triq Dicembru 13 road in Marsa in which a car overturned while attempting a dangerous manoeuvre.

Dash-cam footage of the accident that has surfaced online shows the Volkswagen car attempting to overtake a number of vehicles on the hill leading up to the Marsa-Hamrun bypass, at some speed.

The car can be seen trying to fit itself in between two other cars before being forced to swerve to avoid crashing, and overturning in the process.

The police confirmed that nobody was injured in the accident but said that a considerable amount of traffic had built up in the area.