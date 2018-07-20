menu

Superintendence for Cultural Heritage must veto Tigne Officer’s Mess high-rise, PD insists

The Democratic Party called on both the PA and Superintendence to 'stop dancing to the government’s tune'

20 July 2018, 11:12am
by Yannick Pace
PD said that a decision could only be taken once a decision as to whether the building will be scheduled has been taken
A permit application for a high-rise development on the site of the Tigne Officer’s Mess must be put on hold until a decision has been taken on whether the site it to be protected, the Democratic Party (PD) said on Friday.

In a statement the PD said that a decision could only be taken once a decision as to whether the building will be scheduled has been taken, while calling on the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) to veto the application.

The party said that the SCH must “rise to the occasion and call a spade a spade”.

“If the superintendence really wants to use its legal obligations, it can veto the application, but it seems that it is choosing not to,” the PD said.

“Partit Demokratiku reminds the PA and Superintendence of their autonomy and their responsibility to protect public good and Malta’s natural and architectural patrimony and to stop dancing to the tune of government’s unsustainable direction.”

