New commemorative coin depicts Mnajdra Temples

The Central Bank of Malta has issued a new €2 commemorative coin depicting the Mnajdra Temples.

The coin, which is the third in a series of seven, follows on the 2017 one depicting the Ħaġar Qim Temples. The coin reverse shows the common €2 side while the obverse shows a representation of the Mnajdra Temples, which was designed by Noel Galea Bason.

Mnajdra Temples in Qrendi lie in very close proximity to the Ħaġar Qim Temples. Dating back to 3,600-3,200 B.C., the Mnajdra Temples are one of the oldest free-standing monuments in the world. The site was first excavated in 1840 and is best known for its astronomical alignments. Mnajdra is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

These commemorative coins will be produced in circulation quality, and shall be available in rolls of 25 coins each as well as individually in coin cards. The limit of the coins that will be issued in rolls is 300,000, while the number of coin cards will be limited to only 20,000. The cost of a roll of 25 coins is €70, while that of a coin card is €7.

Coins may be purchased directly from the Malta Coin Centre’s online e-shop facility www.maltacoincentre.com.