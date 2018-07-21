Air Malta loses bid to stop operation controllers from taking industrial action

Air Malta has lost a court bid to stop the airline's operations controllers from taking industrial actions, leaving the Association of Airline Operations Controllers (AAOC) to decide on how to proceed following the airline's failure to recognise it as an official union.

According to the Times of Malta, the AAOC, was due to meet soon in an effort to decide on what actions will be taken following judge Joseph Micallef’s decision to throw out a request for injunction.

Air Malta filed the application last month, demanding the court to take action and prevent the operations controllers from taking action that could disrupt its operations. After hearing both sides’ submissions, Micallef ruled against the airline.

Micallef ruled that the airline had not met the requisites that were proposed by law, meaning that Air Malta could not instruct air traffic controllers to not take industrial action.

The court application was issued following a dispute that arose last year, when the airline refused to recognise the AAOC as an official union despite it being formally set up in October 2015.

READ MORE: Operations controllers on strike over union recognition in Air Malta talks

The director of employment and industrial relations had ordered Air Malta to recognise it as a union in June last year.

The Industrial Tribunal case is also considering the matter.

The association has also claimed that 13 of its members were still due a five per cent wage increase, an increase which other Air Malta employees had received when the airline signed its collective agreements with four other trade unions representing all staff members.

The AAOC has claimed that Air Malta has refused to discuss the matter until the union recognition dispute was resolved, forcing the association to register an industrial dispute and warn of possible industrial action.

The airline took the matter to court at this stage, claiming that the industrial action could have irreparable damage to both the company and its operations.

Despite the airline being correct in appealing for the right procedures, the union could not be barred from protecting its members, the court found.