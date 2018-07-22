AD calls for identification of Egrant document forgers as PD says Muscat and Delia are ‘in collusion’

Alternattiva Demokratika has said the forging of documents related to Egrant constitute a very serious matter which requires investigation, and called for the inquiry report to be published in its entirety.

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said his party had been cautious when allegations about the Panama company had been “bandied around left, right and centre”, and that having suspicions about corrupt practices is a completely different matter to having proof of them, which is why it had never participated in demonstrations against corruption.

“We are against corruption as much as any reasonable person is. As far as could be ascertained at the time no proof existed on the main allegation, that is on whether the Muscat family has any share in ownership of Egrant,” Cacopardo said.

"On the other hand the fact that the whole story was based on counterfeited documents is an extremely serious matter which should be further investigated. If possible the counterfeiters should be identified and brought to justice,” he highlighted.

"One of the direct consequences of this inquiry is that its conclusions will be used to whitewash over other matters in respect of which no action has been taken, in particular in respect of Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. This is the worst possible consequence but, unfortunately, it is already in hand,” he added.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, issued a statement saying it was “morally convinced” that there is much more than meets the eyes to the Prime Minister’s and the Opposition leader’s respective press conference on the inquiry’s findings. The party said it was “concerned” because it was clear the the country “has two parties in collusion.”

“We have heard the Prime Minister’s press conference held before the Magistrate’s full report was published. It appears that the Magistrate’s investigations, based on the evidence he had, and evidence he managed to collect, no links were found between Michelle Muscat, Egrant, and Pilatus Bank,” PD said, “The fact remains that the PM, till today, has kept Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri close to him in the highest corridors of power, and having the country’s assets in their control, despite the fact that both of them opened secret companies in Panama within days of coming to power in 2013, and simultaneously with the opening of Egrant.”

“We still need to know if the investigation has uncovered the owner of Egrant, among other things. It is in the nation’s interest to know if there has been a deliberate frame up and/or falsification of documents, who did it, and in reality, why,” it emphasised.

“In no way does the result of this inquiry exonerate the PM from the destruction that has occurred and is still happening in the highest echelons of our country’s administration, its institutions, as well as its character, and its natural and historical beauty. The press conference by the Leader of the Opposition demonstrates that even before the full report has been published, Dr Delia took the opportunity to eliminate the spokesperson on Good Governance, Simon Busuttil, from the House of Representatives.”

“This is clear proof that the government led by Joseph Muscat, and the PN Opposition led by Adrian Delia, are in collusion because their behaviour and their aspirations for the country are similar,” PD underscored.