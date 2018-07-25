Minister praises social services sector as FSWS publishes annual report

Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity Michael Falzon has thanked all the unsung heroes who work in the social services sector as the Foundation for Social Welfare Services published its annual report for 2017.

The 200-page report details the work carried out under the FSWS's vast remit which spans everything from working with the victims of domestic violence, to child protection services, to young persons’ support services, to fostering and adoption, to working with substance abusers and gambling addicts.

Speaking before Falzon, CEO Alfred Grixti highlighted the multifaceted organisation’s roles. His dream, he said, was to have all the foundation’s hundreds of professionals working remotely.

Shying away from highlighting problem areas, Grixti said “we don’t want to stigmatise localities – problems are everywhere.”

The number of care orders issued annually by the courts had decreased not through some official instruction, but through the introduction of HBTS – Home Based Therapy Service, he said, which keeps so-called “multi-stressed” families together.

Thanking those who work in the sector, Minister Falzon said that it was reports like these that makes one realise how much work happens behind the scenes.

He announced that the government’s controversial Child Protection Act was close to being finalised. Whilst not all agreed with it, he said, “we have something we can build on.”



Falzon announced that he aimed to improve the already successful adoption and fostering programmes.

Foundation Chairperson Joe Gerada listed the many successes of the Foundation, saying Maltese society would be unrecognisable without the services it offers.

“Every day we make great achievements, in silence,” he said. “We work on the knife edge of failure but we don’t lose hope. Come what may we’ll stay the course, rising higher.”

The report is downloadable from the link below.