menu

Minister praises social services sector as FSWS publishes annual report

The FSWS handles everything from working with the victims of domestic violence, to child protection services, to young persons’ support services, to fostering and adoption, to working with substance abusers and gambling addicts

matthew_agius
25 July 2018, 3:51pm
by Matthew Agius
Family Minister Michael Falzon
Family Minister Michael Falzon

Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity Michael Falzon has thanked all the unsung heroes who work in the social services sector as the Foundation for Social Welfare Services published its annual report for 2017.

The 200-page report details the work carried out under the FSWS's vast remit which spans everything from working with the victims of domestic violence, to child protection services, to young persons’ support services, to fostering and adoption, to working with substance abusers and gambling addicts.

Speaking before Falzon, CEO Alfred Grixti highlighted the multifaceted organisation’s roles. His dream, he said, was to have all the foundation’s hundreds of professionals working remotely.

Shying away from highlighting problem areas, Grixti said “we don’t want to stigmatise localities – problems are everywhere.”

The number of care orders issued annually by the courts had decreased not through some official instruction, but through the introduction of HBTS – Home Based Therapy Service, he said, which keeps so-called “multi-stressed” families together.

Thanking those who work in the sector, Minister Falzon said that it was reports like these that makes one realise how much work happens behind the scenes.

He announced that the government’s controversial Child Protection Act was close to being finalised. Whilst not all agreed with it, he said, “we have something we can build on.”

Falzon announced that he aimed to improve the already successful adoption and fostering programmes.

Foundation Chairperson Joe Gerada listed the many successes of the Foundation, saying Maltese society would be unrecognisable without the services it offers.

“Every day we make great achievements, in silence,” he said. “We work on the knife edge of failure but we don’t lose hope. Come what may we’ll stay the course, rising higher.”

The report is downloadable from the link below.

Downloadable Files
FSWS Annual Report 2017

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in National
Minister praises social services sector as FSWS publishes annual report
National

Minister praises social services sector as FSWS publishes annual report
Matthew Agius
Egrant | Forged signatures point to conspiracy
National

Egrant | Forged signatures point to conspiracy
Paul Cocks
Ana Gomes raises ire of Labour MEP after casting doubt on Maltese judiciary
National

Ana Gomes raises ire of Labour MEP after casting doubt on Maltese judiciary
Kurt Sansone
PN split would be ‘dark page for democracy’, Perici Calascione warns
National

PN split would be ‘dark page for democracy’, Perici Calascione warns
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe