Attorney General appeals recusal of Judge Antonio Mizzi from Panama Papers case

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil said the AG’s decision was ‘incredible’ and an attempt to 'pervert justice'

yannick_pace
26 July 2018, 2:52pm
by Yannick Pace
The Attorney General has appealed a judgment by the Constitutional Court for Judge Antonio Mizzi to recuse himself in a case involving the Panama Papers.

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had filed a request for an inquiry into the Panama Papers revelations, but after a magistrate found there were grounds for such an inquiry, it was appealed by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, together with businessmen Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Malcolm Scerri and Adrian Hillman.

The appeal was due to be heard by Mizzi, however Busuttil filed a constitutional case demanding that Mizzi recuse himself because of a potential conflict of interesting stemming from the fact that his married to Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi. Earlier this month Busuttil’s request by upheld by the court.

The Attorney General’s appeal is based on the his view that an inquiry is only intended to preserve evidence and that not to pass judgment, and that therefore none of his rights would be impinged upon if Mizzi were to hear the case. The AG also argues that since any citizen can request an inquiry, Busuttil could not be considered a victim in this case, and that while Mizzi’s wife was an Labour MEP, he had his own idea, principles and opinions.

Busuttil to continue ‘fight for justice’

Reacting to the AG’s appeal Busuttil accused the AG of going to great lengths to pervert justice.

He vowed to fight on however, insisting that he was not alone.

