Flight operation controllers union blames Air Malta for delays, as it strikes over wages

Industrial action carried out by an airline operations controllers union, over a wage increase which they say they have not received, has resulted in the delaying of four flights today, with the union insisting that it was Air Malta's actions which led to the unneccessary delays.

The Airline Association for Operation Controllers - a union representing around nine workers, which had split from the General Workers Union, has been striking over a 5% wage increase, which they say was given to all Air Malta employees, but not to them.

It stressed, in a press release this afternoon, that the action it had planned today would have affected only a single flight, but the national carrier's response to the strike was to virtually lock them out of the company, and ended up delaying more flights than planned.

The AAOC said that during the wage negotiations between the unions and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi late last year, the group of flight controllers had not been represented by any union. As a result of this, in March they requested the same wage increase, claiming that all employees but them got the raise.

The union said that Air Malta had refused to grant the increase to its workers, and after months of attempted negotiations, the AAOC found they had no other option but to register an industrial dispute threatening industrial action.

The court has quashed Air Malta’s attempts to prevent AAOC from taking industrial action after the airline’s bid for an injunction, ruling that the union was within its right to do so, it highlighted.

The striking started on 25 July, leading to flight KM184 being delayed. The airline did not approach AAOC following such action to discuss a means of recourse, the union said, leaving it no other option but to continue with further strikes.

The AAOC emphasised that it has been taking minimal action which should have only affected one flight. In response to this, Air Malta had diminished the controllers access to their work functions, including removing the nine workers’ access to their corporate email accounts. As a consequence of this, four flights ended up being heavily delayed, it said.

An AAOC spokesperson stressed that “the passengers have a right to know that this disaster was created by the company and not be the workers of the operations control,” and that “the AAOC has always remained open about tabling the issue for discussion.”