MaltaToday's Yannick Pace is new Institute for Maltese Journalists chairperson

Members of the Institute for Maltese Journalists have elected Yannick Pace, a MaltaToday journalist as its new chairperson, in elections held today.

TVM's Nigel Mifsud was elected IGM secretary general, while Mario Schiavone from NET was confirmed as treasurer.

Following its Annual General Meeting, the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM) has elected its new council which will serve for the next two years.

Roderick Agius, Domenic Aquilina, Charles Camenzuli and Mario Xuereb were elected as members.

IGM's administrative and financial reports were also approved today.

Pace thanked the IGM members for the confidence entrusted in him, and said the IGM would continue to work towards gaining more trust from Maltese journalists, while aiming to strengthen the profession.

The IGM thanked outgoing agent chairperson Norma Saliba for her services.