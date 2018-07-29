menu

'PM's wife killing my mother a second time' - Caruana Galizia family react to Michelle Muscat's comments

Many took to social media to react to Michelle Muscat's comments saying no one wants Caruana Galizia alive more than she does • Andrew Caruana Galizia says PM's wife 'attempting to kill my mother a second time' 

maria_pace
29 July 2018, 3:33pm
by Maria Pace
Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered by a car bomb on 16 October 2017
Following Michelle Muscat's interview with MaltaToday on Sunday, in which she said that no one wanted Daphne Caruana Galizia alive more than herself, the Prime Minister's wife received an array of abuse on social media, both from the Caruana Galizia family and others. 

In the interview with Saviour Balzan, the Prime Minister’s wife said:

“If there is someone who wants Daphne Caruana Galizia to be alive today, that is me. When I heard the news about what happened, I think I was more sorry than her own family. Her family could go on to make her a saint; but at the time I said to myself: ‘Now I will have to live with her lies’.”

Andrew, Paul, and Matthew Caruana Galizia all took to social media to react to the interview.

“The Prime Minister’s wife attempting to kill my mother a second time,” Andrew Caruana Galizia wrote.

Amy Mallia, Daphne Caurana Galizia’s aunt, also took to Facebook to react to the interview.

“Michelle Muscat, can you possibly have the cheek to say that your shock when Daphne was murdered on the 16th October was greater than ours? Can you possibly have the guts to say that you felt more grief and stress than her sons and husband felt?,” her niece wrote.

In a series of questions, Amy Mallia questions the Prime Minister’s wife about how she could assume her sorrow was greater than the Caruana Galizia’s family when Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered.

 “Can you say you felt worse than Matthew running out of the house and down the road to see his mother's car burning and bits of her body on the ground?”

Corinne Vella, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sister, said that Michelle Muscat is “beneath revolting… You lie low for months and now pop up to make outrageous remarks for public sympathy.”

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola also took to Twitter, saying that there is no one more sorry than her family.

Michelle Muscat VS San Anton School

However, it was not just comments about Daphne Caruana Galizia which got the Prime Minister’s wife in hot water.

After criticising the school attended by their two daughters did nothing to protect their children from taunts when the Egrant claims first surfaced, many took to social media to question Muscat’s comments.

Peter Agius, who is head of European Parliament office in Malta, wrote on Facebook that if he hadn’t personally known the dedication of San Anton teachers, then he might have believed Michelle Muscat’s comments.

Many, however, defending Michelle Muscat.

MPs Edward Zammit Lewis and Rosianne Cutajar commanded her for her article.

Cutajar said that as a former teacher, she could imagine what Muscat’s daughters went through at school. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
