Customs seize nearly 10 million contraband cigarettes in first six months of the year

A total of 9,933,986 contraband cigarettes and 78.2kg of tobacco were seized by the Malta Customs Department in the first six months of 2018.

The department said the haul included eight kilograms of cannabis, two kilograms of cocaine, 2,617 alcoholic drinks, 84 boxes of pipe fittings, 64 packets of plastic bags and 2 ivory ornaments.

The department also seized three cars and referred 19 postal packets containing small amounts of drugs to the police.

The first six months saw Customs searching 12,425 luggage, 1,272 vehicles, and 81 personal searches.