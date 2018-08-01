menu

Customs seize nearly 10 million contraband cigarettes in first six months of the year

In the first six months of 2018, The Customs Department also seized eight kilograms of cannabis, two kilograms of cocaine and other contraband items

maria_pace
1 August 2018, 11:07am
by Maria Pace

A total of 9,933,986 contraband cigarettes and 78.2kg of tobacco were seized by the Malta Customs Department in the first six months of 2018.

The department said the haul included eight kilograms of cannabis, two kilograms of cocaine, 2,617 alcoholic drinks, 84 boxes of pipe fittings, 64 packets of plastic bags and 2 ivory ornaments.

The department also seized three cars and referred 19 postal packets containing small amounts of drugs to the police.

The first six months saw Customs searching 12,425 luggage, 1,272 vehicles, and 81 personal searches. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Egrant | Simon Busuttil and Pierre Portelli unlikely to face criminal action
National

Egrant | Simon Busuttil and Pierre Portelli unlikely to face criminal action
Customs seize nearly 10 million contraband cigarettes in first six months of the year
National

Customs seize nearly 10 million contraband cigarettes in first six months of the year
Maria Pace
[WATCH] Fishy slime pollutes Marsaskala bay
National

[WATCH] Fishy slime pollutes Marsaskala bay
Kurt Sansone
Gozo General Hospital to be hit by doctor shortage once again
National

Gozo General Hospital to be hit by doctor shortage once again
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe