St Vincent De Paul carer investigated for abuse after elderly resident taken to hospital

An elderly man residing at St Vincent De Paul was taken to Mater Dei hospital after an alleged case of abuse by a carer.

The ministry said that the home administration immediately launched an inquiry and referred the matter to the police.

The carer has since been suspended until the until the police complete their investigation.

In its statement, the residence said it had strict rules concerning patient abuse.

“We will take all steps necessary to ensure the safety of our residents,” it said.