One fatal, 1,652 non-fatal accidents at work in 2018 so far

One fatal accident at work was reported in the first six months of 2018, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

NSO statistics said that between January and June 2018, 1,653 people were involved in non-fatal accidents at work. Out of the total, 329 female employees were injured so far in 2018.

The majority of the non-fatal accidents occurred in manufacturing at 15.4%. Another 249 or 15.1% of the accidents occurred in construction followed by transportation and storage (226 or 13.7%).

When compared to the same period in 2017, the number of accidents decreased by 22 in human health and social work activities and increased by 34 in Administrative and support service activities.

The largest share of accidents at work during the reference period involved persons working in elementary occupations with 29.1%, followed by craft and related trades workers with 20.3%. Slightly more than half of the persons injured in non-fatal accidents were aged between 25 and 44.

Almost half (45.8%) of the injuries at work affected the upper extremities of the body, such as the fingers and hands. Wounds and superficial injuries, and dislocations, sprains and strains were the most common types of injuries, amounting to 980 and 374 cases respectively.

In the first half of 2018, nearly a third of the accidents at work took place in enterprises with more than 500 employees while a quarter of the accidents took place in enterprises with 50 to 249 employees. The majority of persons injured in non-fatal accidents were employed on full-time basis.

In 2017, 1,498 non-fatal accidents per 100,000 employed persons were reported. The highest standardised incidence rate of non-fatal accidents at work was recorded in manufacturing followed by construction and transportation and storage.