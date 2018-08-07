menu

Better salaries and resources for church school teachers as new collective agreement signed with union

New collective agreement will be effective from 2018 to 2022, with teachers having seen its details before agreeing to it

massimo_costa
7 August 2018, 1:29pm
by Massimo Costa
A new collective agreement for church school teachers was today signed by the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Malta Union of Teachers
A new collective agreement for church school teachers was today signed by the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Malta Union of Teachers

A new collective agreement for church schools, which will see teachers having better salaries and access to better resources, was signed today.

The agreement, which was signed between the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Malta Union of Teachers, includes a better financial package for church school teachers, revised salary scales, allowance and work resources, better working conditions, structures and work opportunitis, the Church said.

MUT president Marco Bonnici said that many of the provisions of the agreement had been adopted from the government schools sectoral agreement signed last December. He noted that, before voting on the terms, teachers had been made aware of the details pertinent to the agreement.

The collective agreement, which will be  effective from 2018 till 2022, also includes specific parameters regulating practices in church schools, such as recognition of regular service, and on exams and other assessment practices adopted by the  different schools.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
BirdLife invites public to view flamingos at Ghadira Nature Reserve
National

BirdLife invites public to view flamingos at Ghadira Nature Reserve
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Updated | Split second reaction saves man from being crushed by collapsed ceiling
National

[WATCH] Updated | Split second reaction saves man from being crushed by collapsed ceiling
Massimo Costa
No direct order for elderly home extension, government insists
National

No direct order for elderly home extension, government insists
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Archbishop to personally certify autistic child’s Holy Communion
National

[WATCH] Archbishop to personally certify autistic child’s Holy Communion
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe