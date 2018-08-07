Better salaries and resources for church school teachers as new collective agreement signed with union

A new collective agreement for church schools, which will see teachers having better salaries and access to better resources, was signed today.

The agreement, which was signed between the Secretariat for Catholic Education and the Malta Union of Teachers, includes a better financial package for church school teachers, revised salary scales, allowance and work resources, better working conditions, structures and work opportunitis, the Church said.

MUT president Marco Bonnici said that many of the provisions of the agreement had been adopted from the government schools sectoral agreement signed last December. He noted that, before voting on the terms, teachers had been made aware of the details pertinent to the agreement.

The collective agreement, which will be effective from 2018 till 2022, also includes specific parameters regulating practices in church schools, such as recognition of regular service, and on exams and other assessment practices adopted by the different schools.