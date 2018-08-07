Swimming should be avoided in Sirens area of St Paul’s bay, health authorities warn

Bathers should avoid swimming in the Siren’s area of St Pauls Bay after an overflow of sewage into the sea yesterday, the Environmental Health Directorate (EHD) within the Superintendence of Public Health said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the EHD said that although “the necessary works have been carried out”, people should avoid the area until the results from a sea water analysis of the area have been received.

It said that information signs indicating closure of the area had been put up to notify the public.

For further information on the quality of bathing water, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on telephone number (+356) 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or via e-mail at [email protected]. Outside office hours, the public is cordially requested to call the automated system on (+356) 2182 7146 or on mobile number for Malta (+356) 7950 9918 or Gozo number (+356) 7950 9919.