Law on horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary says

The law regulating the operation of horse drawn carriages needs to be revised, animal rights parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri has said.

Writing on Facebook in reaction to reports that a horse, which had been drawing a carriage, collapsed and died on the spot as it climbed a hill in Floriana this afternoon, Camilleri said he had ordered Animal Welfare veterinarians and officials to go to the scene to determine what led to the incident.

He underlined that he would be following the matter closely, with a view to lessen the chances of such incidents happening again.

Last week, another horse, which had also been drawing a carriage, was pictured lying collapsed on the ground in Pieta. An investigation by Animal Welfare determined this week that the animal had not been subjected to abuse.