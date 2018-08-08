menu

Law on horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary says

Animal rights parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri said he would be closely following case of horse which collapsed and died in a Floriana street today

massimo_costa
8 August 2018, 4:46pm
by Massimo Costa
The law regulating horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri has said (File photo)
The law regulating horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri has said (File photo)

The law regulating the operation of horse drawn carriages needs to be revised, animal rights parliamentary secretary Clint Camilleri has said.

Writing on Facebook in reaction to reports that a horse, which had been drawing a carriage, collapsed and died on the spot as it climbed a hill in Floriana this afternoon, Camilleri said he had ordered Animal Welfare veterinarians and officials to go to the scene to determine what led to the incident.

He underlined that he would be following the matter closely, with a view to lessen the chances of such incidents happening again.

Last week, another horse, which had also been drawing a carriage, was pictured lying collapsed on the ground in Pieta. An investigation by Animal Welfare determined this week that the animal had not been subjected to abuse.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Updated | Electrical fire at Cospicua shipyard leaves two injured
National

Updated | Electrical fire at Cospicua shipyard leaves two injured
Massimo Costa
Law on horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary says
National

Law on horse-drawn carriages needs to change, animal rights parliamentary secretary says
Massimo Costa
Malta and Italy accused of criminalising humanitarian rescue at sea
National

Malta and Italy accused of criminalising humanitarian rescue at sea
Matthew Vella
PD calls for mandatory prison term for crimes involving weapons
National

PD calls for mandatory prison term for crimes involving weapons
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe